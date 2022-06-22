ABC Scores Watch-Time, Impressions Wins With NBA & NHL: TV By the Numbers

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of June 13-19, highlighting the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and network and show TV ad impressions insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 19 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

U.S. Open coverage scored with TV audiences over the weekend, picking up 2.71% of all minutes watched to lead the way from June 13-19. The event appeared on both NBC and USA Network from Thursday through Sunday.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

Games five and six of the NBA Finals combined for 1.97% of watch-time, as the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Boston Celtics to win the championship on Thursday.

Interest was high for live sports on the week, with Major League Baseball climbing from No. 7 to No. 5 by minutes watched, and the 2022 Men’s College World Series and the Stanley Cup Finals both appearing among the top 10 programs as well.

Law & Order returns to our weekly rankings, hopping from No. 35 to No. 20 week-over-week by watch-time.

MSNBC’s coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings was a hit in primetime, as The January 6th Hearings: The House Investigates tallies 0.43% of minutes watched (24th in our ranking).

ABC remains on top of our list of most-watched networks thanks in part to both the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals. While the NBA’s champion was crowned, the Stanley Cup is just getting started as the Colorado Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. The network scored 8.17% of watch-time – up from 7.30% the previous week.

Additional insights around the most-watched networks from June 13-19:

U.S. Open coverage helped spring NBC up from No. 3 to No. 2 week-over-week, while USA moves from No. 12 to No. 11.

MSNBC’s primetime airings of the Jan. 6 hearing helped move the network from No. 13 to No. 10 by watch-time week-over-week.

Paramount Network climbs from No. 34 to No. 23 by minutes watched week-over-week, as the network continues to lean into Yellowstone.

FX and INSP are also newcomers to our top 25 network rankings this week, with the former receiving a boost from Jeff Bridges drama The Old Man.

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

The NBA Finals hang onto the impressions lead for one more week, securing 2.65 billion (6.14% of the total) over the series’ final two games. That edged out the U.S. Open for the top spot, as the golf event sits second with 2.33 billion (5.40% of the week’s impressions).

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions:

News and talk continue to deliver a large share of impressions on TV, accounting for 16 of the top 25 programs in our ranking from June 13-19.

Speaking of news, impressions for CBS Mornings rise 16% week-over-week as the program climbs from No. 15 to No. 10 in our ranking.

ABC World News Tonight With David Muir also witnesses its own impressions jump, up nearly 20% week-over-week.

With the field narrowed to the final two teams, the NHL moves from No. 17 to No. 6 in our ranking.

ABC stays at No. 1 for another week in our ad-impressions-by-network ranking, scoring 17.24% of impressions. That’s up from 14.14% the previous week.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions: