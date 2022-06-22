FX Again Gives ‘The Old Man’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through June 19.

The Old Man, FX’s new spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges, is No. 1 for the second week in a row.

Cable networks sweep the list overall, with FX joined by Food Network, which hypes new series Me or the Menu in second place and the 15th season of The Great Food Truck Race in third; E!, which gives some love to new reality series Mathis Family Matters in fourth; and HGTV, which builds excitement for the second season of Bargain Block in fifth place.

Notably, The Great Food Truck Race scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (101), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Old Man, FX

Impressions: 277,161,802

Interruption Rate: 2.07%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,085,527

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $639,147

2) Me or the Menu, Food Network

Impressions: 185,642,988

Interruption Rate: 1.42%

Attention Index: 93 (7% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $629,080

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $204,632

3) The Great Food Truck Race, Food Network

Impressions: 178,383,211

Interruption Rate: 1.80%

Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $773,727

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $85,754

Impressions: 172,190,541

Interruption Rate: 2.11%

Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $603,225

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $511,969

5) Bargain Block, HGTV

Impressions: 164,540,247

Interruption Rate: 1.80%

Attention Index: 78 (22% more interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $536,004

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $145,546

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).