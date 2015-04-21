ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ Wins Third Straight Week

ABC’s World News Tonight pushed its winning streak to three weeks.

The ABC newscast led the week of April 13 with 7.89 million viewers, topping NBC Nightly News’ 7.74 million. NBC, however, did manage to lead among the adults 25-54 news demo by a slim 7,000 viewers. ABC also won among adults 18-49 with 1.26 million viewers.

ABC ended NBC’s winning streak among total viewers, which spanned over five years (the bulk of them with Brian Williams as anchor) on March 30.

CBS finished third in all measures with 6.78 million total viewers, 1.52 million among the news demo and 1.04 million adults 18-49 watchers.