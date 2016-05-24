ABC’s Dungey Tapped as UCLA School of Theater, Film and TV Keynote Speaker

ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey will give the 2016 commencement speech for the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

The ceremony will be held June 10 at UCLA’s Royce Hall from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dungey, who replaced Paul Lee as entertainment president in February, tackled her first upfront last week.

“We could not be more honored to have Channing Dungey as our 2016 commencement speaker,” said Teri Schwartz, dean of the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

Dungey graduated magna cum laude from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.