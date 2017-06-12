ABC’s ‘American Idol’ Auditions Start Aug. 17

American Idol, with a new home on ABC, starts its audition process Aug. 17. An East bus tour starts off that day in Orlando and ventures to Miami (Aug. 19), Atlanta (Aug. 22), Charleston (Aug. 25), Asheville (Aug. 27), Louisville (Aug. 30), Pittsburgh (Sept. 3), Annapolis (Sept. 5) and Boston (Sept. 8).

The West bus tour starts in Portland Aug. 17 and ventures to Oakland (Aug. 20), Provo (Aug. 23), Denver (Aug. 26), Omaha (Aug. 29), Tulsa (Sept. 1), Shreveport (Sept. 4) and Muscle Shoals (Sept. 7).

There are also auditions in Chicago (Sept. 11) and New Orleans (Sept. 14).

One must be at least 15 years old to audition.

Idol had its series finale on Fox in April 2016. ABC recently announced it was bringing back the competition series. It is to debut early in 2018.

American Idol is produced by FremantleMedia North America and 19 Entertainment, a division of CORE Media Group. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane and Jennifer Mullin. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.