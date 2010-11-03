ABC Reveals 'Skating With the Stars' Cast

ABC announced the cast for its latest reality competition series Skating With the Stars Tuesday.



All My Children's Rebecca Budig, Bethenny Getting Married?'s Bethenny Frankel, Olympic skier Jonny Moseley, musician Vince Neil, Sonny With a Chance's Brandon Mychal Smith and actress Sean Young will be the six celebrity contestants.

Similar to the format for the network's hit Dancing With the Stars, the series pairs stars with professional partners to perform figure skating and ice dancing routines.

Produced by BBC Worldwide Productions, Skating with the Stars will bow with a two-hour premiere Monday, Nov. 22 at 9 p.m. on ABC.