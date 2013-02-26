ABC Reveals ‘Dancing With the Stars' Season 16 Cast

ABC on Tuesday announced the season 16 cast of Dancing

With the Stars on Good Morning America.





The contestants include country singer Wynonna Judd, comedian

D.L. Hughley, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones, Real Housewives

of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, comedian Andy Dick and boxer Victor

Ortiz.





Rounding out the cast are Disney Channel star Zendaya

Coleman, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, General Hospital star Ingo

Rademacher, country singer Kellie Pickler and Olympic figure skater Dorothy

Hamill.





The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres

Monday, March 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.



