ABC Reveals ‘Dancing With the Stars' Season 16 Cast
ABC on Tuesday announced the season 16 cast of Dancing
With the Stars on Good Morning America.
The contestants include country singer Wynonna Judd, comedian
D.L. Hughley, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Jacoby Jones, Real Housewives
of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump, comedian Andy Dick and boxer Victor
Ortiz.
Rounding out the cast are Disney Channel star Zendaya
Coleman, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, General Hospital star Ingo
Rademacher, country singer Kellie Pickler and Olympic figure skater Dorothy
Hamill.
The new season of Dancing With the Stars premieres
Monday, March 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.