ABC Reveals ‘Dancing With the Stars' Cast

Jersey Shore's Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Bristol Palin, daughter of former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin, are just two of the cast members joining the eleventh season of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, hosts Tom Bergeron and Brooke Burke revealed Monday night in a live press conference during Bachelor Pad.

The two will be joined on the dance floor by former America's Got Talent judge David Hasselhoff, Brady Bunch alum Florence Henderson, singers Brandy and Michael Bolton, The Hills star Audrina Patridge, comedian Margeret Cho, former NBA champion Rick Fox, Dirty Dancing's Jennifer Grey, former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner and Disney Channel star Kyle Massey.

The two-hour season premiere airs Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Santana and rock band Daughtry are slated to perform during the first results show Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. ET.