ABC Reschedules Bomb-Themed 'Castle' Episode

ABC has rescheduled the April 22 episode of Castle in the wake of Monday's bombing during the Boston Marathon.

The episode, titled "Still," will now air a week later on April 29. It features a bomb-related plot where Beckett (Stana Katic) accidently steps on a bomb and her teams attempts to disarm it.

The episode "The Squab and The Quail," which was originally scheduled for April 29, will air on April 22 instead.