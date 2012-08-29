ABC Renews 'Wipeout' for Sixth Season

ABC has ordered a sixth season of its reality series Wipeout.

The new season, which will air in 2012-13, will see the return of former cohost Jill Wagner, who was on the show's first four seasons. John Anderson and John Henson remain as the other hosts.

"I'm thrilled that we will hit a major milestone in our sixth season, our 100th episode. We'll be celebrating all season long with brand new over-the-top courses and the return of Jill Wagner to the Wipeout family," said Matt Kunitz, creator and executive producer.