ABC Renews ‘Wipeout' for Season Five

ABC said Thursday it has renewed Wipeout for a fifth season and tapped Vanessa Minnillo as the new

co-host for the reality show.

The pickup includes both winter and summer editions of Wipeout for the 2011-12 season. Minnillo

will make her debut during winter Wipeout,

replacing co-host Jill Wagner. John Anderson and John Henson will continue as

hosts.

"We will miss Jill, but are

thrilled to welcome Vanessa to the team and excited to bring her enthusiasm to

the show. She is a great host with a fun and natural energy that our viewers

will love," said Matt Kunitz, Wipeout

creator and executive producer.

Minnillo has previously hosting

experience from MTV, where she served as co-host of Total Request Live and hosted several specials for the network. She

was also a correspondent for Entertainment

Tonight for two seasons.