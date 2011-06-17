ABC Renews ‘Wipeout' for Season Five
ABC said Thursday it has renewed Wipeout for a fifth season and tapped Vanessa Minnillo as the new
co-host for the reality show.
The pickup includes both winter and summer editions of Wipeout for the 2011-12 season. Minnillo
will make her debut during winter Wipeout,
replacing co-host Jill Wagner. John Anderson and John Henson will continue as
hosts.
"We will miss Jill, but are
thrilled to welcome Vanessa to the team and excited to bring her enthusiasm to
the show. She is a great host with a fun and natural energy that our viewers
will love," said Matt Kunitz, Wipeout
creator and executive producer.
Minnillo has previously hosting
experience from MTV, where she served as co-host of Total Request Live and hosted several specials for the network. She
was also a correspondent for Entertainment
Tonight for two seasons.
