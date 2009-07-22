ABC Renews 'Wipeout'

Another season of Wipeout balls are in ABC's court.

Alphabet net has picked up a third season of the summer reality competish, set for summer 2010. Pre-production is already underway for next year's edition of Wipeout, which comes from Endemol USA.

Currently in the middle of is sophomore run on ABC, Wipeout continues to perform strong for the net, last week averaging a 2.6 rating and 10 share among adults 18-49.

Click here for the full story at Variety.com