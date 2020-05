ABC has ordered a seventh season of unscripted competition series Wipeout, the network announced Wednesday. No premiere date was announced.

The sixth season wrapped Sept. 19 to a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49.

Executive producers for Wipeout are Matt Kunitz , Scott Larsen, Trice Barto, J. Rupert Thompson, and Kevin Wehrenberg. Endemol USA produces the series.