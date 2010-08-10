ABC Renews ‘Shark Tank'

ABC has renewed business reality series Shark Tank for a second season and will have comedian and Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? host Jeff Foxworthy join the panel for a three episode stint.

The network is ordering eight more episodes of the Mark Burnett show, which gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to have their business ventures financed by a panel of moguls.

Foxworthy will join the five original sharks who include real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran, "infomercial" industry pioneer Kevin Harrington, technology innovator Robert Herjavec, fashion icon Daymond John and financial expert Kevin O'Leary.

Production on the series will begin this fall with new episodies slated to air sometime in 2011.