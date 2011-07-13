ABC Renews 'Rookie Blue' for Third Season

ABC has renewed summer drama Rookie Blue for a third season, the network said Wednesday.

Rookie Blue ranks

number one with adults 18-49 in its Thursdays at 10 p.m. time slot. Its sophomore

season is up 8% in total viewers and 14% in the 18-49 demo from its averages

last summer. The series is one of the few scripted originals on broadcast during the summer months.

Season three is currently in development and will start

production in Toronto later this summer.