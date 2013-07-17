ABC Renews 'Rookie Blue' for Season Five

ABC has picked up a fifth season of summer drama series Rookie Blue, which will begin production in

January 2014.

Rookie Blue is

from Entertainment One and ICF Films and airs in Canada on Global Television,

which has also renewed the series. Canadian coproductions have become a popular model for broadcast networks looking for cost-effective original programming options in the lesser-watched summer months.

The drama about the personal and professional lives of five

rookie cops drew a 1.0 adults 18-49 rating and 5.2 million viewers in its most recent

episode on ABC, and is averaging 15% more viewers than last season's run.