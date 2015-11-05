ABC Renews Rasslin’ Robot Series ‘BattleBots’

ABC has renewed BattleBots, giving the unscripted robot fighting derby a second season. During its first season on ABC, BattleBots averaged 5.4 million total viewers, according to the network.

The series comes from Whalerock Industries and the creators of the original BattleBots franchise, Ed Roski and Greg Munson.

BattleBots originally aired on Comedy Central from 2000-2002.

The second season on ABC “will continue to wow viewers with next-generation robots,” said the network, which are “bigger, faster, and stronger than ever before.” The automatons will again wage battle in a single-elimination tournament until there is but one robot standing. The tournament will double in size and feature an expanded field to include expert roboticists, garage builders and families, as well as past winners defending their turf.

ABC promises “more destructive bots,” and perhaps even dueling drones.

MGM Television will distribute BattleBots internationally.