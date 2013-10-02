ABC Renews 'Motive' for Second Season

ABC has renewed Motive for a second season, the network confirmed Wednesday.

The murder-mystery series premiered May 20 to a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.5 million total viewers and averaged a 1.2 rating throughout its freshman run.

With last week renewal of Mistresses for a second season and the previously-announced fifth season pickup for Rookie Blue, ABC's entire scripted summer lineup with return next year.