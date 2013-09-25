ABC Renews 'Mistresses' for Second Season

ABC has renewed summer drama Mistresses for a second season.

The soapy series premiered in June to a 1.2 rating with adults 18-49 and 4.4 million total viewers and remained fairly steady throughout its rookie season. The Sept. 9 finale drew a 1.1 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. After initially airing on Mondays at 10 p.m., Mistresses moved to Sundays so it wouldn't go head-to-head against CBS' Under the Dome.

Mistresses ranked as the number two scripted drama in the demo, behind only Under the Dome.

ABC's two other new summer series Whodunnit and Motive have yet to be renewed.