ABC Renews 'Happy Endings'

ABC has renewed sophomore comedy Happy Endings as well as the long running America's

Funniest Home Videos and reality series Wife Swap and Celebrity Wife Swap for the 2012-13 season.

The pick-ups join the renewals announced Thursday for fellow

reality series Dancing With the Stars,

The Bachelor and Shark Tank as well as seven scripted series.

ABC has yet to order any pilots to series ahead of its

upfront presentation on Tuesday.