ABC Renews ‘The Good Doctor’

ABC has renewed hit medical drama The Good Doctor for the 2018-19 season. ABC says the series is the most watched ABC rookie show in 13 years.

“The Good Doctor’s message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC,” said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment. “This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season.”

Freddie Highmore, stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a country life to prestigious St. Bonaventure hospital’s surgical unit. His only advocate, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), challenges the prejudices of the hospital’s board and staff.

The series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. David Shore is writer and executive producer. Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee are also executive producers. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer.