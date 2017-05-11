ABC Renews ‘The Goldbergs’ for Two More Seasons

ABC has renewed The Goldbergs for an additional two seasons. The renewal will bring the comedy through season six.

The show looks at the ‘80s, mostly through geeky youngest Adam Goldberg, played by Sean Giambrone.

Wendi Mclendon-Covey plays his mother, Jeff Garlin his father, Hayley Orrantia his sister and Troy Gentile his big brother Barry.

The Goldbergs is written and executive produced by Adam F. Goldberg and also executive produced by Doug Robinson, Seth Gordon, Alex Barnow and Marc Firek.

The show comes from Adam Sandler's production company, HappyMadison, and is produced by Sony Pictures Television.