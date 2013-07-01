ABC Renews 'Extreme Weight Loss' for Fourth Season
ABC has renewed Extreme Weight Loss for a fourth
season, the network announced Monday.
The renewal is for 13 half-hour episodes. For the fourth
season, which is currently filming, each participant will spend the first 90
days at University of Colorado's Anschutz Health and Wellness Center in Aurora,
Colo.
Extreme Weight Loss is currently in the middle of its third season.
The show is produced by Eyeworks USA.
