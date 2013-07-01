ABC Renews 'Extreme Weight Loss' for Fourth Season

ABC has renewed Extreme Weight Loss for a fourth

season, the network announced Monday.





The renewal is for 13 half-hour episodes. For the fourth

season, which is currently filming, each participant will spend the first 90

days at University of Colorado's Anschutz Health and Wellness Center in Aurora,

Colo.



Extreme Weight Loss is currently in the middle of its third season.

The show is produced by Eyeworks USA.