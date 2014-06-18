ABC Renews 'Extreme Weight Loss'

ABC has renewed unscripted series Extreme Weight Loss for a fifth season, the network announced Wednesday. The series follows obese people as they struggle to lose weight.

The show's fifth season will include three specials titled Extreme Weight Loss: Love Can't Weight in which couples will work toward losing weight in advance of their weddings.

J.D. Roth, Todd A. Nelson, Matt Assmus and Brant Pinvidic serve as executive producers for the series, which is produced by Eyeworks USA. The most recent episode of Extreme Weight Loss drew a 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, according to Nielsen overnight numbers.