ABC Renews ‘Designated Survivor’, ‘Once Upon a Time’

ABC has renewed the following ABC Studios shows for the 2017/2018 season: American Housewife and Designated Survivor get a second season, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. gets season five, and Once Upon a Time gets season seven.

ABC holds its upfront presentation May 16.

The network has renewed Black-ish for season four. Stacy Traub is joining the show as an executive producer, and has extended her overall deal with ABC Studios for an additional two years.

ABC has also ordered an untitled project from Zach Braff and Matt Tarses, with Braff playing a radio journalist. It’s based on the podcast StartUp.

From its own studio, ABC picked up a bunch of shows. That includes comedy The Mayor, from Tony winning executive producer Daveed Diggs, writer/executive producer Jeremy Bronson and executive producer Jamie Tarses.

Also from ABC Studios, ABC picked up drama For the People, a legal drama created by Shondaland’s Paul William Davies and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

The Crossing sees refugees from a war-torn country seeking asylum in an American fishing town. It comes from exec producers Dan Dworkin, Jay Beattie and Jason Reed.

The Gospel of Kevin comes from Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, and sees a desperate man try to save the world.