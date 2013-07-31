ABC Renews ‘Celebrity Wife Swap' for Season Three

ABC has picked up a 13-episode third season of realityseries Celebrity Wife Swap, a network spokesperson confirmedWednesday.

Celebrity Wife Swap has averaged a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 on Sundays at 8 p.m. this summer. The show follows two celebrities - wives or husbands -- as they swap families for two weeks. Season two featured stars like Kate Gosselin and Kendra Wilkinson and Joan/Melissa Rivers and Bristol/Willow Palin.

The series, which is a spinoff of the original Wife Swap that first ran on ABC in 2004, is produced by Zodiak USA.

