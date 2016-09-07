ABC Renews ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

ABC has picked up Bachelor in Paradise for a fourth season, announcing it during the after show Sept. 6. Each episode shows alumni of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette living in “a secluded and dreamy paradise,” according to ABC, as they find out if love will take hold.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, Bachelor in Paradise has grown its average overall audience by 9% year to year (6.2 million vs. 5.7 million) this season, notes ABC, and stayed level in adults 18-49 (2.0/8), marking its most watched season yet. ABC also notes double-digit ratings growth among men.

Bachelor in Paradise is produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Elan Gale are executive producers.