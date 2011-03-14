ABC Renews, ‘Bachelor,' ‘Bachelorette'
ABC has renewed its reality series The Bachelor and The
Bachelorette, a network spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Season 16 of The
Bachelor will premiere in early 2012 and the seventh season of The Bachelorette will debut May 23.
The current season of The
Bachelor, which is averaging 10.2 million viewers, has its finale tonight
(March 14) and the next bachelorette will be revealed tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
ABC had previously renewed its summer Bachelor series Bachelor Pad
for a second season.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.