ABC Renews, ‘Bachelor,' ‘Bachelorette'

ABC has renewed its reality series The Bachelor and The

Bachelorette, a network spokesperson confirmed Monday.

Season 16 of The

Bachelor will premiere in early 2012 and the seventh season of The Bachelorette will debut May 23.

The current season of The

Bachelor, which is averaging 10.2 million viewers, has its finale tonight

(March 14) and the next bachelorette will be revealed tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

ABC had previously renewed its summer Bachelor series Bachelor Pad

for a second season.