ABC Renews ‘AFHV,’ ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’

ABC has picked up the 29th season of America’s Funniest Home Videos, the 23rd season of The Bachelor, the 27th season of Dancing With the Stars, and the second season of Child Support.

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, America’s Funniest Home Videos is the longest-running primetime entertainment show in the history of ABC. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway are the executive producers.

The 22nd season of The Bachelor concluded March 5. Hosted by Chris Harrison, it is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Elan Gale, Bennett Graebner and Nicole Woods are the executive producers.

Hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Worldwide Productions. Andrew Llinares and Ashley Edens-Shaffer are the executive producers.

Child Support comes from Ricky Gervais and Banijay Studios North America. Hosted by Fred Savage, contestants are asked to answer 10 questions to earn the top prize. Besides Gervais, the executive producers are David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard and Jeff Krask.