ABC to Reboot ‘Pyramid’ Game Show With Michael Strahan

ABC is rebuilding primetime game show Pyramid.

$110,000 Pyramid will be hosted by Michael Strahan and will feature a mix of celebrities and players from across the country vying for 100k.

Produced by SMAC Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television, Pyramid will premiere this summer with 10 episodes. Strahan, Constance Schwartz and Vin Rubino will executive produce the show.

“Growing up, Pyramid was one of my favorite shows to watch with my family,” said Strahan.

“I’m looking forward to bringing it back for the new generation to enjoy as well,” he added.