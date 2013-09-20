ABC Reality Head John Saade To Exit

John Saade, ABC's executive VP of alternative series and

late-night programming is departing the network, an ABC spokesperson confirmed

Friday.

Saade had held the role since 2011 after serving as senior

VP since 2009. In his tenure he helped oversee Dancing with the Stars, Shark Tank, Wipeout, The Bachelor, The

Bachelorette, Secret Millionaire and Extreme

Makeover as well as the Oscars, the Emmys and was part of the team that helped

launch Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"John is a very talented executive who has made enormous

contributions to ABC and the reality genre, developing some truly innovative,

buzz worthy programming and growing some of our most important franchises,"

said Paul Lee, ABC Entertainment Group president. "We will miss his passion and

enthusiasm and wish him nothing but the very best."

Saade's exit comes as ABC has struggled, like all of the

broadcast networks, to pop any new reality hits (though its flagship Dancing with the Starsjust returned up28% in its season premiere ).

He is also the third network reality chief to step down this summer following

Fox's Mike Darnell, who landed at Warner Bros., and CBS' Jennifer Bresnan, who

relocated to New York.

The Hollywood Reporter

first reported the story.

ABC said a replacement is to be announced.