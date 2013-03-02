ABC Pulls 'Zero Hour' From Schedule

UPDATED: 9:32 p.m. ET

ABC has pulled struggling drama Zero Hour from its schedule, effective immediately.

For the next two weeks, repeat episodes of Shark Tank will air in the Thursday 8 p.m. time slot, with Wipe Swap taking over beginning March 21, running for seven weeks. Beginning May 9, Wipeout will take over. The network did not say when it would air the remaining episodes, but it will likely be during the summer.

The conspiracy thriller, which marked Anthony Edwards' first TV role since ER, premiered to a 1.4 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.3 million total viewers. It was ABC's lowest-rated in season scripted premiere ever. Its last episode on Feb. 28 drew just a 1.0.

With the likely cancellation, Zero Hour becomes the second series to fail in that time slot recently. Last Resort was also axed.

TV Line had first reported earlier that the show had been canceled.