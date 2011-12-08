ABC Pulls Plug on 'Man Up'
ABC has pulled rookie sitcom Man Up from its schedule, opting to replace it with repeats of Tim
Allen comedy Last Man Standing
through the end of the year.
The series, which had been airing on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.,
was already scheduled to be replaced by the critically-bemoaned cross-dressing
comedy Work It in February.
Man Up, which
along with Last Man Standing and Work It was part of ABC's crop of
men-in-a-women's-world comedies this season, dropped to a series-low 1.6 rating
with adults 18-49 and 4.8 million total viewers in its most recent episode Dec.6.
