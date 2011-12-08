ABC Pulls Plug on 'Man Up'

ABC has pulled rookie sitcom Man Up from its schedule, opting to replace it with repeats of Tim

Allen comedy Last Man Standing

through the end of the year.

The series, which had been airing on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.,

was already scheduled to be replaced by the critically-bemoaned cross-dressing

comedy Work It in February.

Man Up, which

along with Last Man Standing and Work It was part of ABC's crop of

men-in-a-women's-world comedies this season, dropped to a series-low 1.6 rating

with adults 18-49 and 4.8 million total viewers in its most recent episode Dec.6.