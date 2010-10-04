ABC Pulls 'My Generation'

After only two weeks on the air, ABC has pulled

Thursday-night drama My Generation and halted production on the show.

The ABC Studios drama, which was shot mockumentary

style and followed a group of young people 10 years after they graduated from

high school, managed only a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic on its last

outing. The show faced an uphill battle to attract viewers, with CBS' top-rated

The Big Bang Theory relocating to 8 p.m. Thursdays leading into $#*!

My Dad Says, and comedies Community

and 30 Rock sharing the hour on NBC. And young women, the likely target

demographic for My Generation, were also not going to switch from The

CW's camp hit TheVampire Diaries.

My Generation is the second new series

to get the axe. Last week, Fox pulled Lone Star after a disastrous

premiere and failure to do any better during its second outing last Monday.

ABC has eight episodes of My Generation in

the can, though the network has not yet decided if they will be made available

on ABC.com or burned off some other way. The network also has yet to settle on

what will fill the 8 p.m. slot this week.

There are multiple additional new shows on the bubble including NBC's

low-rated Friday night drama Outlaw and ABC's The Whole Truth,

which in its last outing managed a 1.2 rating in the demo.