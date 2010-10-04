ABC Pulls 'My Generation'
After only two weeks on the air, ABC has pulled
Thursday-night drama My Generation and halted production on the show.
The ABC Studios drama, which was shot mockumentary
style and followed a group of young people 10 years after they graduated from
high school, managed only a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic on its last
outing. The show faced an uphill battle to attract viewers, with CBS' top-rated
The Big Bang Theory relocating to 8 p.m. Thursdays leading into $#*!
My Dad Says, and comedies Community
and 30 Rock sharing the hour on NBC. And young women, the likely target
demographic for My Generation, were also not going to switch from The
CW's camp hit TheVampire Diaries.
My Generation is the second new series
to get the axe. Last week, Fox pulled Lone Star after a disastrous
premiere and failure to do any better during its second outing last Monday.
ABC has eight episodes of My Generation in
the can, though the network has not yet decided if they will be made available
on ABC.com or burned off some other way. The network also has yet to settle on
what will fill the 8 p.m. slot this week.
There are multiple additional new shows on the bubble including NBC's
low-rated Friday night drama Outlaw and ABC's The Whole Truth,
which in its last outing managed a 1.2 rating in the demo.
