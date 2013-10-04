ABC Pulls 'Lucky 7' From Schedule

ABC has pulled the struggling Lucky 7 from its schedule, making it the first casualty of the TV season.

Repeat episodes of Scandal will air in its time slot beginning next week.

Lucky 7 was part of ABC's completely revamped Tuesday lineup, which also included the Marvel TV property Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and comedies The Goldbergs and Trophy Wife. The drama, about seven people who win the lottery, premiered to a 1.3 rating with adults 18-49 last week before falling to a 0.7 rating Oct. 2.