ABC Pulls 'Apartment 23' From Lineup
Sophomore comedy Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23
has been yanked from the schedule, an ABC spokesperson confirmed, with the
network opting to air back-to-back original episodes of Happy Endings on
Tuesdays starting Jan. 29.
Both comedies were already preempted on Jan. 22 for the
two-hour premiere of new cooking competition show The Taste. Happy
Endings will wrap its third season before the return of Dancing With the
StarsonMarch 25.
ABC aired new episodes of both Apt. 23 and Happy
Endings on Sundays at 10 p.m. this month to increase exposure to the
struggling comedies, but scrapped a planned third Sunday airing on Jan. 20
because of low ratings.
After both launched out of the network's top-rated Modern
Family, Happy Endings and Apt. 23 have failed to build a
Tuesday comedy block for ABC this fall opposite comedic competition from Fox
and NBC. Happy Endings has fared slightly better, averaging a 1.4 rating
with adults 18-49 this season, while Apt. 23 averaged a 1.1.
No decision has been made on Apt. 23's unaired
episodes, though they could be burned off in summer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.