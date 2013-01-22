ABC Pulls 'Apartment 23' From Lineup

Sophomore comedy Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23

has been yanked from the schedule, an ABC spokesperson confirmed, with the

network opting to air back-to-back original episodes of Happy Endings on

Tuesdays starting Jan. 29.

Both comedies were already preempted on Jan. 22 for the

two-hour premiere of new cooking competition show The Taste. Happy

Endings will wrap its third season before the return of Dancing With the

StarsonMarch 25.

ABC aired new episodes of both Apt. 23 and Happy

Endings on Sundays at 10 p.m. this month to increase exposure to the

struggling comedies, but scrapped a planned third Sunday airing on Jan. 20

because of low ratings.

After both launched out of the network's top-rated Modern

Family, Happy Endings and Apt. 23 have failed to build a

Tuesday comedy block for ABC this fall opposite comedic competition from Fox

and NBC. Happy Endings has fared slightly better, averaging a 1.4 rating

with adults 18-49 this season, while Apt. 23 averaged a 1.1.

No decision has been made on Apt. 23's unaired

episodes, though they could be burned off in summer.