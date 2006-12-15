ABC To Pull Daybreak Effective Immediately

ABC plans to pull the show Daybreak from the air effective immediately. The series stars Taye Diggs as Detective Brett Hopper, a man framed for murder who must live the same day over and over.

The show was slotted as a mid-season replacement during Lost's hiatus but it has struggled, recently reaching a new season low on Wednesday. The network plans on programming a comedy block of repeats of According to Jim and George Lopez to replace the show.