ABC Promotes Rouse to Executive VP, Affiliate Relations

The ABC Television Network promoted John Rouse to executive VP, affiliate relations and marketing.

Rouse, who has been at ABC for nearly 20 years, will continue to oversee affiliate activities, including station relations, affiliate marketing, and business planning. Under Rouse, ABC and its affiliates have agreed to inventory and promotional exchanges, news video sharing and adding local enhancements to the Watch ABC app and ABCNews.com

“John has been an invaluable asset to our team,” said Ben Pyne, president, global distribution at Disney Media Networks. “His business acumen, vast knowledge of the inner workings of the affiliate-network relationship and his innovative vision helps to ensure we keep ABC and its affiliates in a position to take full advantage of the many business opportunities that lie ahead.”

Before joining ABC in 1996, Rouse was VP, central division of Disney-ABC Domestic Television, responsible for overseeing all syndication sales activity in that region of the United States. He began his career at KNBC Los Angeles in ad sales.