ABC to Produce Shows for Snapchat Discover

The Disney-ABC Television Group said it made a deal to create original programming for Snap's Snapchat.

ABC’s The Bachelor will be the first ABC brand to co-produce a series that will appear on Snapchat’s Discover platform.

The first episode of the original series, Watch Party: The Bachelor, will appear Jan. 3, the day after the 21st season of The Bachelor premieres on ABC.

As part of the deal, Disney-ABC Television Group will develop and sell advertising packages incorporating Snapchat’s video Snap Ads, which are 100% full-screen and play with sound.

Additional shows from the Disney-ABC Television Group will roll out on Snapchat Discover.

“Earlier this year, we worked closely with Snap on a very successful The Oscars Live Story, and we look forward to building on that relationship and providing Snapchat’s mobile-centric users with a unique, immersive experience around our shows and brands,” said John Frelinghuysen, executive VP of digital media, strategy and business development, Disney-ABC Television Group. “With the upcoming ‘Watch Party: The Bachelor’ we look forward to working together with Snapchat to not only reach Bachelor fans in an entirely new way, but to also provide our advertising partners with even more opportunities.”

Snapchat already works closely with other media companies, including Viacom, which sells video ads for the messaging platform favored by younger people.

"Disney|ABC has rewritten the rules for how to develop daring, fun and adventurous series for TV, mastering formats ranging from scripted to reality and drama to comedy,” said Nick Bell, VP of Content for Snap. “They will be a vital partner as we continue to expand our lineup of shows on Discover and we’re excited to kick off 2017 by bringing one of their most beloved brands to Snapchat.”