ABCto Premiere Reality Series 'The Glass House' June 18

ABC announced

Monday that it will debut a new reality competition series, The Glass House

on June 18 at 10 p.m.

The series will

have 14 contestants live and compete for $250,000 in a totally wired,

state-of-the-art house, playing not just against each other, but also playing

to win over the viewing audience each week. Through online and social media

platforms, viewers will be able to decide which contestants are eliminated, and

of those eliminated, who gets to come back.

Several times a

week, viewers will be able to watch a live online feed of the players and vote

to decide what they wear, the games they play and where they sleep.

The Glass House is executive-produced

by Kenny Rosen (Hell's Kitchen and Big Brother).