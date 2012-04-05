ABC to Premiere ‘Duets' May 24
ABC's upcoming
singing-competition series, Duets, will premiere May 24 at 8 p.m., as
the network announced its summer schedule on Thursday.
The
previously-announced Bachelorette will kick off ABC's summer schedule,
with a 90-minute premiere May 14 at 9:30 p.m. The net's other Bachelor
spinoff, Bachelor Pad, will debut its third season July 23.
Cop drama, Rookie
Blue will begin its third season on the same night, airing out of Duets
at 10 p.m. The network's two other
new series, Trust Us With Your Life (9 p.m.) and Final Witness (10 p.m.) will make their debuts on July 10, with Trust
Us With Your Life airing back-to-back episodes. Wipeout will return
for its summer edition June 28 at 9 p.m.
Secret
Millionaire and Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition will make up
ABC's Sunday lineup, premiering on June 3 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.
Full premiere
schedule below:
Monday, May 14
9:30-11 p.m. -- The
Bachelorette
Thursday, May
24:
8:00-10:00 p.m. --
Duets (new series)
10:00-11:00 p.m.
-- Rookie Blue
Sunday, June 3:
8:00-9:00 p.m. -- Secret
Millionaire
9:00-11:00 p.m. --
Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition
Thursday, June
28:
9:00-10:00 p.m. --
Wipeout
Tuesday, July
10:
9:00-10:00 p.m. --
Trust Us With Your Life (new series)
10:00-11:00 p.m.
-- Final Witness (new series)
Tuesday, July
17:
9:00-9:30 p.m. -- Trust
Us With Your Life (time period premiere)
Monday, July
23:
8:00-10:00 p.m. - Bachelor
Pad
