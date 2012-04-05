ABC to Premiere ‘Duets' May 24

ABC's upcoming

singing-competition series, Duets, will premiere May 24 at 8 p.m., as

the network announced its summer schedule on Thursday.

The

previously-announced Bachelorette will kick off ABC's summer schedule,

with a 90-minute premiere May 14 at 9:30 p.m. The net's other Bachelor

spinoff, Bachelor Pad, will debut its third season July 23.

Cop drama, Rookie

Blue will begin its third season on the same night, airing out of Duets

at 10 p.m. The network's two other

new series, Trust Us With Your Life (9 p.m.) and Final Witness (10 p.m.) will make their debuts on July 10, with Trust

Us With Your Life airing back-to-back episodes. Wipeout will return

for its summer edition June 28 at 9 p.m.

Secret

Millionaire and Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition will make up

ABC's Sunday lineup, premiering on June 3 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

Full premiere

schedule below:

Monday, May 14

9:30-11 p.m. -- The

Bachelorette

Thursday, May

24:

8:00-10:00 p.m. --

Duets (new series)

10:00-11:00 p.m.

-- Rookie Blue

Sunday, June 3:

8:00-9:00 p.m. -- Secret

Millionaire

9:00-11:00 p.m. --

Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition

Thursday, June

28:

9:00-10:00 p.m. --

Wipeout

Tuesday, July

10:

9:00-10:00 p.m. --

Trust Us With Your Life (new series)

10:00-11:00 p.m.

-- Final Witness (new series)

Tuesday, July

17:

9:00-9:30 p.m. -- Trust

Us With Your Life (time period premiere)

Monday, July

23:

8:00-10:00 p.m. - Bachelor

Pad