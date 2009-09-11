ABC Picks Up 'Secret Millionaire'

ABC has acquired six episodes of The Secret Millionaire, the feel-good reality show that bowed during the holiday season last year on Fox.

RDF USA, which is behind the show, wound up shopping it elsewhere after Fox didn't pick up a second season.

ABC likely saw Millionaire as a good companion to some of its other emotion-driven reality entries, such as "Wife Swap" and the upcoming Find My Family (both also from RDF USA) and "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition."

