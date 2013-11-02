ABC Picks Up Full Seasons of 'Trophy Wife,' 'Goldbergs'

ABC has handed out full season orders to its pair of new

Tuesday comedies, giving Trophy Wife

and The Goldbergs back-nine pickups

on Friday.

The duo joins Agents

of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC's revamped Tuesday in getting full-season orders.

The network's new 10 p.m. entry, Lucky 7, was the season's first

cancellation, getting pulled after just two episodes.

The network also ordered an additional four episodes of

Rebel Wilson-starrer Super Fun Night,

which has performed well leading out of Modern

Family. Fellow new Wednesday comedy, Back

in the Game, will end after its initial run, effectively canceling the

show.

Series co-creator Robb Cullen tweeted out the

news on Friday: "So, ABC has decided NOT 2 move forward w @BackInTheGameTV 2 all of u

fangles and friends, I can't begin 2 thank u for all of ur support."