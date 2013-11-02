ABC Picks Up Full Seasons of 'Trophy Wife,' 'Goldbergs'
ABC has handed out full season orders to its pair of new
Tuesday comedies, giving Trophy Wife
and The Goldbergs back-nine pickups
on Friday.
The duo joins Agents
of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC's revamped Tuesday in getting full-season orders.
The network's new 10 p.m. entry, Lucky 7, was the season's first
cancellation, getting pulled after just two episodes.
The network also ordered an additional four episodes of
Rebel Wilson-starrer Super Fun Night,
which has performed well leading out of Modern
Family. Fellow new Wednesday comedy, Back
in the Game, will end after its initial run, effectively canceling the
show.
Series co-creator Robb Cullen tweeted out the
news on Friday: "So, ABC has decided NOT 2 move forward w @BackInTheGameTV 2 all of u
fangles and friends, I can't begin 2 thank u for all of ur support."
