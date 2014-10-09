ABC Picks Up Full Seasons of ‘How to Get Away With Murder,’ ‘Black-ish’

ABC has given full-season orders to new comedy Black-ish and new drama How to Get Away With Murder, the network announced Thursday.

How to Get Away With Murder had the highest-rated premiere among adults 18-49 of any new show in the current fall season Sept. 25, drawing a 3.9 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating and a 5.8 in live-plus-three. Black-ish, airing in the post-Modern Family Wednesday timeslot, had the highest rated premiere of any new comedy this fall, earning a 3.3 live-plus-same day and 4.6 live-plus-three.

Black-ish is created by Kenya Barris, who executive produces with Jonathan Groff, Larry Wilmore, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. How to Get Away With Murder is executive produced by creator Pete Nowalk and Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Bill D’Elia. Both shows are produced by ABC Studios.