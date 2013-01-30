ABC Picks Up Drama 'Motive' for Summer Run

ABC has picked up crime drama Motive for a 13-episode

summer run.





The series will star Kristin Lehman and Louis Ferreira as detectives

Angie Flynn and Oscar Vega as they solve murder cases. Unlike most crime

procedurals, however, Motive will reveal the killer and victim at the

beginning of each episode, instead focusing on the "motive" for the

murder.



Motive was created by Dexter and The

Mentalist executive producer Daniel Cerone. Cerone will also serve as EP

along with Louise Clark, Rob Merilees, Erin Haskett, Rob LaBelle, Lindsay

Macadam and James Thorpe. The series was developed by CTV and will be distributed

by NBCUniversal International.





Earlier on Wednesday, ABCgreenlit the game show Bet On Your Baby for a spring run.