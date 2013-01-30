ABC Picks Up Drama 'Motive' for Summer Run
ABC has picked up crime drama Motive for a 13-episode
summer run.
The series will star Kristin Lehman and Louis Ferreira as detectives
Angie Flynn and Oscar Vega as they solve murder cases. Unlike most crime
procedurals, however, Motive will reveal the killer and victim at the
beginning of each episode, instead focusing on the "motive" for the
murder.
Motive was created by Dexter and The
Mentalist executive producer Daniel Cerone. Cerone will also serve as EP
along with Louise Clark, Rob Merilees, Erin Haskett, Rob LaBelle, Lindsay
Macadam and James Thorpe. The series was developed by CTV and will be distributed
by NBCUniversal International.
Earlier on Wednesday, ABCgreenlit the game show Bet On Your Baby for a spring run.
