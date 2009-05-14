ABC, PBS Tally Most Daytime Emmy Noms

Vanessa Williams will host the 36th annual Daytime Emmy Awards this summer, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced today. The Academy also announced the award nominees. The Awards will take place August 30 at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles and will air on the CW.

The three major broadcast networks will be up against each other in the category of Outstanding Drama Series, with ABC's All My Children nominated along with NBC's Days of Our Lives and CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful. The networks are also nominated for Outstanding Morning Show with Good Morning America (ABC), The Early Show (CBS), and Today Show (NBC).

Discovery Channel's Cash Cab, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, and Jeopardy! were nominated for Outstanding Game/Audience Participation Show.

Nominations for Outstanding Lifestyle Program were MTV's Made, The Style Network's Peter Perfect and Clean House, PBS' This Old House, and The Martha Stewart Show.

Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly, Rachel Ray, and The Ellen Degeneres Show are up for Outstanding Talk Show in the entertainment category. In the informative talk show category, the nominees are Dr. Phil, The Doctors, and The Tyra Banks Show.

Howie Mandel (Deal or No Deal), Meredith Vieira (Who Wants To Be A Millionaire), Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!), and Ben Bailey (Cash Cab) were nominated for Outstanding Game Show Host.

Regis Philbin and Kelly Ripa, Rachel Ray, Ellen Degeneres, and the five women from The View line up as the nominees for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

The Academy is recognizing Sesame Street with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award, as the show is celebrating its 40 year anniversary.

PBS led all networks with 56 nominations followed by ABC with 50. 49 syndicated programs come in next, followed by 30 nominations for CBS and 20 for NBC. Nickelodeon is the top cabler with 13 nominations, followed by Disney Channel (10) and Food Network (10). Other notables include Cartoon Network and MTV (both with four nominations), YouTube (2), and Fox (1). For a complete list of all the nominees, check Emmyonline.tv.