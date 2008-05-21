ABC-Owned TV Stations Tap Digital VP

Rich Vedder, who has been selling digital media for ABC, was named vice president, digital-media sales for the ABC-owned TV stations.

Vedder, who has been VP and general sales manager, digital media for ABC National Television Sales, is charged with helping to develop sales strategies for the Internet, wireless and digital-multicast channels.

He will be based in New York, reporting to Bill Burton, executive VP of digital media for the stations.

Vedder’s resume also includes stints with WLS, WFLD and Leo Burnett, all Chicago.