ABC-Owned Stations Air ‘High School Musical’ Series Special This Month

ABC’s owned stations air the special High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special starting Dec. 14. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming on Disney+. The special airs on Disney+ Dec. 20.

WTVD Raleigh, KFSN Fresno and KABC Los Angeles air the special Dec. 14. WPVI Philadelphia and KGO San Francisco air it Dec. 25. On Dec. 28, it goes on KTRK Houston, WLS Chicago and WABC New York.

The special takes viewers to the set during filming of the original movie in 2005, including video from the Zac Cam, as Zac Efron’s videos are known.

Efron was in the cast along with Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, Alyson Reed and Olesya Rulin.

The special also highlights the recordings for original and new songs, and the start of filming in Salt Lake City's East High hallways, gymnasium and theater room. Series cast members Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders make appearances.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special is a production of Digomind Productions. Kevin Williams is the executive producer of the special.

New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series premiere Fridays on Disney+. The show premiered Nov. 8. Tim Federle created and executive produces it.