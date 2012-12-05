ABC Orders 'Weird Desk' for Summer 2013
ABC has given a series order to paranormal drama Weird Desk for summer 2013.
The series follows an organization tasked with solving mysterious
cases rerouted from the CIA and NSA. The network has ordered 13 episodes, to
join Mistresses on its summer
schedule.
Weird Desk is from
Carl Binder (Stargate) and David
Titcher with Tom Mazza and Maggie Murphy executive producing. It is produced by
Shatesbury and distributed by ABC Studios.
