ABC Orders 'Weird Desk' for Summer 2013

ABC has given a series order to paranormal drama Weird Desk for summer 2013.

The series follows an organization tasked with solving mysterious

cases rerouted from the CIA and NSA. The network has ordered 13 episodes, to

join Mistresses on its summer

schedule.

Weird Desk is from

Carl Binder (Stargate) and David

Titcher with Tom Mazza and Maggie Murphy executive producing. It is produced by

Shatesbury and distributed by ABC Studios.