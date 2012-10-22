ABC Orders Two Additional 'Shark Tank' Episodes

ABC has ordered an additional two episodes of its business-themed reality series, Shark Tank, bringing the total count to 24.



Shark Tank leads its Friday 8 p.m. time period with adults 18-49, with its most recent episode drawing a 2.0 rating and 7.08 million total viewers.

The reality series moves to 9 p.m. beginning Nov. 2, to make way for the Tim Allen sitcom, Last Man Standing.